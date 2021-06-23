Bipartisan Senators, Joe Biden Strike Infrastructure Deal

A group of Republican and Democrat lawmakers announced Wednesday that they had struck a deal with President Joe Biden on a potential infrastructure package.

The senators will meet with Biden Thursday, although they said that his advisers confirmed that they had signed off on the compromise.

The plan would reportedly include $579 billion in new spending, including several ways to offset the cost of the infrastructure package.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Wednesday:

White House senior staff had two productive meetings today with the bipartisan group of Senators who have been negotiating about infrastructure. The group made progress towards an outline of a potential agreement, and the President has invited the group to come to the White House tomorrow to discuss this in-person.

Although the plan has the backing of a bipartisan group of senators and the White House, it remains unclear to what degree Democrats and Republicans support the package.

The members of the bipartisan group include Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Chris Coons (D-DE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Angus King (I-ME), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Rob Portman (R-OH), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Jon Tester (D-MT.), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mark Warner (D-VA) and Todd Young (R-IN.).

Romney said Wednesday, “Republicans and Democrats have come together along with the White House and we’ve agreed on a framework [on infrastructure] and we’re gonna be heading to the White House tomorrow.”

These senators released a statement last week, emphasizing that this infrastructure package would not increase Americans’ taxes.

“We support this bipartisan framework that provides an historic investment in our nation’s core infrastructure needs without raising taxes. We look forward to working with our Republican and Democratic colleagues to develop legislation based on this framework to address America’s critical infrastructure challenges,” the senators wrote.

