During his Wednesday speech on crime and gun violence President Joe Biden urged the Senate to confirm David Chipman as head of the “AFT.”

The Daily Mail reported that Biden mistakenly said “AFT” twice instead of saying ATF when first discussing David Chipman’s nomination to head the agency.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, he did it again:

On Monday Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) made clear she will oppose Chipman’s confirmation, due to his comments about law-abiding gun owners and his criticism of the gun industry.

Fox News quoted Collins saying:

Although he has the right to express his views, I believe this history makes him an unusually divisive pick for this important position. In particular, I am concerned that his confirmation would do significant damage to the collaborative working relationship that must exist between ATF, the firearms industry, sportsmen and women, and other law-abiding gun owners exercising their Second Amendment rights.