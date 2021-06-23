Poll: Majority of U.S. Voters Support Election Audits

A majority of U.S. voters support forensic audits of election results, according to a Rasmussen poll released Wednesday.

“Arizona’s ongoing audit of 2020 election results has been widely criticized, but a majority of voters nationwide approve of the election integrity effort,” according to the poll report.

The report found 55 percent of likely U.S. voters support forensic audits of election results to ensure there was no vote fraud. Twenty-nine percent oppose such audits and 17 percent are not sure.

The same survey found 41 percent of voters “still don’t believe that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fairly.”

Republicans and those who aren’t pleased with President Biden’s performance were more likely to support election result audits at 71 percent and 81 percent. In contrast, 38 percent of Democrats support election audits, and 57 percent of Biden’s strongest supporters oppose them.

Despite majority support of audits, 48 percent of voters think expressing doubt about the outcome of elections undermines democracy in America, according to the poll.

Rasmussen released the report as Democrats and corporate media continue to mock election audit efforts. As Breitbart News previously reported:

Establishment media outlets as well as Democratic politicians around the country have continued their non-stop attacks on the audit, which began when the notion of such an audit was first floated in December. Here is a sampling of stories about the Arizona state Senate’s audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results published in establishment media outlets over the past 48 hours:

The survey of 900 U.S. likely voters was conducted June 20 – June 21, 2021. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.