Inflation is the foremost economic concern for Americans, topping taxes, unemployment, and interest rates, a Wednesday poll indicated.

“How concerned are you about each of the following? Inflation and higher prices, unemployment across the country, the federal deficit, or interest rates,” Fox News asked respondents .

Eighty-three percent were extremely or very concerned about inflation, with 77 percent concerned about taxes and 74 percent worried about unemployment. 69 percent said the federal deficit was their top concern, along with 65 percent marking interest rates.

The poll also asked which financial hardship is most difficult to afford among grocery prices, gas prices, health care costs, or housing costs.

Seventy percent said grocery prices, 68 percent said gas prices, 57 said health care costs, and 45 percent said housing costs.

When respondents were asked if expanded unemployment subsidies helped or hurt the economy by discouraging people from looking for work, 53 percent said they are not beneficial and 45 percent said they are.

The poll was conducted from June 19-22 among a random national sample of 1,001 registered voters.