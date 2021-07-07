Former Secretary of State and twice-failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed Wednesday that Republican-led voter integrity bills in several states represent a “clear attempt to move away from a pluralistic, multi-racial democracy and toward white supremacist authoritarianism.”

The Hill notes notes:

Clinton’s comments come amid a widespread effort in GOP-led states — including Georgia, Florida and Arizona —to pass limits on mail-in voting, new voter ID requirements and other restrictions in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. At least 14 states enacted 22 new laws between Jan. 1 and May 14 of this year that limit voting access, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

“Each of these proposals disproportionately prevents people of color from casting their ballots, and each is egregious in its own right,” Clinton wrote in an op-ed for Democracy Docket.

“Much of the blame for this backsliding rests with the Supreme Court, which, thanks to the election of President Trump, is even more hostile to voting rights today than it was when it gutted a crucial provision of the Voting Rights Act in 2013. But the problem is more insidious,” she added.

Clinton then branded the move to pass such bills as a “concerted attempt to destabilize the democratic process and delegitimize our multi-racial democracy,” before claiming that they are “no different from the Jim Crow past.”