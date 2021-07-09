The Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge pushed the Democrats’ trojan horse infrastructure package Friday, as it contains provisions to federalize local zoning laws to displace single-family homes in the suburbs.

NBC News reports the infrastructure package “is billed as an investment in the country that would rebuild infrastructure like crumbling roads and bridges and create millions of jobs.”

But in reality, Fudge says the package will be utilized to “make sure that fair housing is once again the law of the land” by implementing the destruction of the suburbs via a measure within the package called the “HOMES Act,” which attempts to put the federal government in charge of local zoning laws to change local demographics, impacting the already purple voting districts.

“Now, the jobs plan is probably taking more of my time than most, because we’re trying to convince people who are still living in the past that housing is infrastructure,” Fudge told NBC News about the plan to change the already purple suburbs to blue.

Fudge told USA Today in April, “The result of this sort of investment will be critical to increasing housing options for low- and moderate-income families.”

According to the provision in the infrastructure package, if a local government does not comply with federal zoning guidelines, including “ordinances that ban apartment buildings from certain residential areas or set a minimum lot size for a single-family home,” HUD will cease funding to that city – funding all cities need for their current low-income housing.

“So it’s just important that we start to do the things that HUD is required to do to make sure that fair housing is once again the law of the land,” Fudge told NBC News.

The establishment media seem to have endorsed the trojan horse plan by suggesting groveling about the destruction of local rule:

A house with a white picket fence and a big backyard for a Fourth of July barbecue may be a staple of the American dream, but experts and local politicians say multifamily zoning is key to combating climate change, racial injustice and the nation’s growing affordable housing crisis.

The infrastructure package is now being negotiated among members of Congress via reconciliation, a maneuver that does not need to surpass a Republican filibuster.