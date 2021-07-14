AP: At Least 1,200 Second Amendment Sanctuaries Across Country

At least 1,200 local governments have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, the Associated Press noted Wednesday.

The two most recent resolutions were in Iowa’s Jasper and Hardin Counties.

The Jasper County resolution says any gun control which infringes on Second Amendment gun rights “shall not be enforced by an individual employed by the Jasper County Sheriff’s office or any other employee of Jasper County.”

Jasper County Supervisor Brandon Talsma observed that gun rights are under attack and noted he wanted the resolution “to make it clear that Jasper County will defend its citizens’ civil liberties.”

Sanctuaries are also being declared at the state level, and state-level bans on the enforcement of many federal gun controls are being adopted.

Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) declared Nebraska a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary State” in April, Breitbart News reported.

In June, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) signed legislation prohibiting the in-state enforcement of numerous federal gun controls.

Parson said:

Throughout my law enforcement career and now as Governor of the state of Missouri, I have and always will stand for the Constitution and our Second Amendment rights. This legislation today draws a line in the sand and demonstrates our commitment to reject any attempt by the federal government to circumvent the fundamental right Missourians have to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their property.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed the “Second Amendment Sanctuary Act” in June, thereby barring the in-state enforcement of any gun controls that infringe on the Second Amendment, Breitbart News reported.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.