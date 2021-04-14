Governor Pete Ricketts Declares Nebraska a ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary State’

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference with State business and education leaders in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, March 13, 2020. Nebraska state officials have now confirmed 13 cases of the new coronavirus and developed a plan to order school closures for six to eight weeks if the outbreak …
AP Photo/Nati Harnik
AWR Hawkins

On Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) declared Nebraska a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary State.”

The state-level action comes after passage of “Second Amendment Sanctuary” status in a number of Nebraska counties, WOWT noted.
NTV ABC highlighted the proclamation’s warning: “The White House and U.S. Congress have announced their intention to pursue measures that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms,” it reads. As a result, “Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life.”

Ricketts posted a video himself signing the proclamation to Facebook:

Gov. Ricketts Designates Nebraska as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State

It’s official: Nebraska is a Second Amendment Sanctuary State! #2A

Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

On April 7, 2021, Breitbart News reported Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) signed legislation prohibiting the in-state enforcement of federal gun control laws that infringe on the Second Amendment.

The Associated Press observed the legislation Ducey signed, HB 2111, “[prohibits] police and sheriffs from enforcing federal gun laws that violate the 2nd Amendment.”

