Sean Parnell Rips Conor Lamb’s Support of ATF Nominee David Chipman

U.S. Republican Senate Candidate Sean Parnell called out Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) for his support of President Joe Biden’s pro-gun control nominee, David Chipman.

Biden nominated Chipman to lead the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on April 8, 2021. In the lead-up to that nomination, the Associated Press noted Chipman “has for years worked as a senior policy adviser at Giffords.” NPR noted the same thing but also pointed out that “Giffords…[is] an organization that advocates for stricter gun laws .”

Lamb tweeted his support for Chipman on July 14, 2021:

David Chipman is 25 year ATF veteran who knows how to take on the epidemic of gun violence in America. The NRA can talk all the nonsense they want. But the US will be safer — and 2nd amendment rights more secure — when he is confirmed as ATF Director. #ConfirmChipman — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) July 14, 2021

Parnell responded by noting Lamb “told voters that he opposed new gun laws” when campaigning for office, but is now supporting Chipman, a gun control advocate.

He said:

Chipman is an anti-Second Amendment radical who previously opposed the Heller decision affirming our individual right to keep and bear arms. He openly supports turning millions of law-abiding citizens into criminals overnight with a ban on AR-15s and even worse, has regularly championed other extreme leftwing measures like gun confiscation.

Parnell described Lamb’s support of Chipman as a “flip-flop” from voicing support for the Second Amendment to voicing support for a nominee with deep ties to the gun control lobby.

During Senate Judiciary Confirmation hearings, Chipman confirmed his support for an AR-15 ban and for the “assault weapons” ban President Joe Biden has endorsed.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) asked Chipman to define “assault weapon” and Chipman responded, “An ‘assault weapon’ would be, in the context of the question you ask, whatever Congress defines it as.”

Cotton then used a series of questions to show that Chipman’s answer means Democrats can declare nearly any type of rifle to be an “assault weapon.”

