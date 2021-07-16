Marty Cetron, director for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Division of Global Migration and Quarantine, defended the health agency’s federal mask mandate on Thursday, describing masks as a “powerful” part of their “arsenal.”

Speaking to Reuters, Cetron reiterated that the agency’s “current position” is to keep the federal mask mandate, which requires travelers to wear masks on modes of public transportation, including planes and trains, despite mounting calls from lawmakers to end the practice.

“Masks are really powerful and we should make sure they’re part of our arsenal,” Cetron said. “We mask not just to protect ourselves – we mask because it’s the way we take care and express our concern for each other.”

The CDC official attempted to attribute the standing mandate as a means to protect the unvaccinated, describing them as “extremely vulnerable.”

“I get we’re all just over this emotionally but I do think we will succeed together if we realize the virus is the enemy and it’s not your fellow citizen or the person sitting next to you on a plane or a piece of cloth that you have to wear over your face,” Cetron said, dismissing looming concerns.

“As long as the CDC order is in place, the expectation is the implementing modes … would continue with their own directives,” he continued, adding the agency “won’t wait until September to reevaluate,” as it constantly assesses the situation.

“If the pandemic were to suddenly disappear before then we have the ability to take down the order,” he added.