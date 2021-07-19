Louisiana Republican Sen. Patrick Connick has reportedly flip-flopped on his support of constitutional carry and may not support the vote to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ (D) veto in special session.

On June 1, 2021, Breitbart News noted that Louisiana lawmakers passed constitutional carry legislation, Senate Bill 118, sending it to Gov. Edwards’ desk.

On June 25, 2021, Breitbart News observed that Edwards’ vetoed the constitutional carry legislation. The Daily Advertiser pointed out that Edwards vetoed the legislation while claiming current state law requiring law-abiding citizens to get a permit “strikes the right balance.”

A push for a special session to override Edwards’ veto was immediately underway and the Associated Press revealed that special session will be held this week.

However, the Hayride highlighted that Republican Sen. Connick is “refusing to support overriding the Governor’s veto of Constitutional Carry.”

The Hayride notes that Connick is allegedly “trading his vote to override for infrastructure funding in his district.”

🚨OUTRAGE: Republican Louisiana Sen. Patrick Connick is flip-flopping on Constitutional Carry. He's siding with Biden, Edwards, & anti-gunners over his constituents – the Constitution-loving patriots who voted him in. Tell @JPConnick to vote to enact Constitutional Carry. pic.twitter.com/vAtUIn972h — NRA (@NRA) July 16, 2021

The Hayride also reported that Republican Sen. Ronnie Johns is “refusing to support overriding the…veto of constitutional carry.”

Ammoland.com reports that some of the Democrats who crossed the aisle to support constitutional carry’s passage are now wavering on supporting an override as well, according to Ammoland.com.

Constitutional carry currently exists in 21 states. Those states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (NOTE: Texas constitutional carry does not take effect until September 1, 2021.)

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.