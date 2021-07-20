Poll: Overwhelming Majority Have Positive View of American Flag

An overwhelming number of Americans have a positive view of the American flag, according to a Trafalgar Group nationwide poll of likely general election voters.

Overall, 81.7 percent of the respondents said they felt pride or patriotism as an emotion when best describing how they feel about the American flag. Broken down, 43.6 percent said they felt pride, while 38.1 percent felt patriotism. However, 8.4 percent said they felt shame or suspicion.

When the poll data was broken down into party affiliation, 93.9 percent of those who identify with the Republican Party cited pride or patriotism when best describing how they feel about the American flag.

Only 3.6 percent of the Republicans said they feel shame or suspicion.

Democrats had 70.1 percent say they feel pride or patriotism as an emotion when best describing how they feel about the American flag.

Among Democrats, 14.1 percent felt shame or suspicion about the flag.

Interestingly enough, respondents who did not identify with either party had 82.2 percent who said they felt feelings of pride or patriotism for the U.S. flag. This group also had the lowest number, 6.2 percent, of shame or suspicion towards the flag.

The Trafalgar Group nationwide poll was taken between July 12 and 13. The poll had 1,094 respondents that were likely general election voters. The poll’s margin of error is 2.97 percent, with a confidence level of 95 percent.