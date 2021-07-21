Senate Republicans are set Wednesday to filibuster President Joe Biden’s bipartisan $570 billion infrastructure deal because the text of the legislation is not ready to study.

“At least four Republicans, including two central to crafting the deal, are signaling they will vote against the motion to start the debate if the package is not finished,” the Washington Times wrote Tuesday.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), an original bipartisan negotiator of the deal, said he thinks “there’s a unanimous point of view that we shouldn’t vote on a motion to proceed until people know what the summary is of the bill.”

“They haven’t seen the numbers, they haven’t seen the pay-fors. A small group of us has, but the overall group hasn’t, and until we do, until we’ve ironed out the remaining issues, Wednesday is premature,” he explained.

“There’s absolutely no reason why he asked to have the vote tomorrow, and it does not advance the ball,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). “It does not achieve any goal except to alienate people.”

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is continuing to rush the bill for a procedural vote, despite the text of the legislation being unread by the Senate.

“The Senate Democrats are keeping our foot on the gas pedal,” said Schumer. “For weeks, I have said we have a busy summer with a long to-do list … and I know both sides are working very hard to turn the bipartisan infrastructure framework into final legislation.”