WATCH: David Chipman Compares First-Time Gun Buyers to ‘Tiger King’

A video apparently made during the Spring 2020 surge in gun sales shows ATF nominee David Chipman mocking first-time gun buyers as “Tiger King.”

The video, posted by RNC Research, shows Chipman sitting in a kitchen, mocking first-time gun buyers, saying, “In their mind, they might be confident, thinking they are die hard, ready to go. But unfortunately, they’re more like Tiger King, and they’re putting themselves and their families in danger.”

He then referenced first-time gun buyers as if they were all preppers, suggesting that first-time gun owners should “secure [their] gun locked and unloaded, and hide it behind the cans of tuna and beef jerky that you have stored in a cabinet. And only bring that out if the zombies start to appear.”

WATCH: Joe Biden’s ATF nominee David Chipman mocks gun owners, comparing them to “Tiger King” and zombie doomsday preppers. pic.twitter.com/ZqWyqG1Rh0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2021

On June 22, 2021, Breitbart News reported that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) made clear she would oppose a vote to confirm Chipman to the ATF Director post because of his comments about law-abiding gun owners.

Fox News quoted Collins:

After meeting with Mr. Chipman, listening to Mainers, and reviewing his record, I have decided to vote against Mr. Chipman’s nomination to serve as the ATF Director. In recent years, Mr. Chipman has been an outspoken critic of the firearms industry and has made statements that demean law-abiding gun owners.

During Senate confirmation hearings Chipman affirmed his support for a ban on AR-15s. Fox News quoted him telling Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), “With respect to the AR-15, I support a ban as has been presented in a senate bill and supported by the president.”

