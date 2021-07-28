St. Louis County Council Votes to Repeal Mask Mandate

The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday evening to rescind a mask mandate a mere 24 hours after the rule went into effect as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is rising again following months of decline.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports:

After hearing dozens of people rail against the mandate and County Executive Sam Page, council members voted 5-2 to end the order and rebuke Page for failing to consult them before issuing it, which they say was required under a new state law. […] Whether those masks will be mandatory is likely now a question for the courts.

“Too many American men and women have given the last full measure of devotion for us to be cavalier with the very liberty they fought and died to provide,” Councilman Ernie Trakas stated. “I will not abide any measures that seek to compromise or erode our liberty and freedom.”

Councilman Tim Fitch said of the mask directive ahead of the vote: “Why weren’t we brought into the loop, why didn’t we have a chance to have input on this? I represent 142,000 people, the vast majority do not want masks. the vast majority. I represent them and I should be able to have a voice for them.”

On Monday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed lawsuit challenging the order, naming Page along with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and city’s health departments heads.

“This continued government overreach is unacceptable and unconstitutional, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine. There is absolutely no scientific reason to continue to force children to wear a mask in school,” said Schmitt. “Back in May, I filed suit against St. Louis County for continuing to impose such unlawful restrictions, and just three days later, those restrictions were lifted. I will continue to fight this seemingly unending control and intrusion on peoples’ lives – we will not back down.”

Schmitt office previously filed sued the St. Louis County Executive over its coronavirus rules in May. St. Louis County reversed almost all its directives around 72 hours after the suit was filed, notes KRCGTV.