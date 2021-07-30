An embattled Michigan state representative defended spending campaign funds at a Dearborn strip club, claiming, “We have to meet people where they’re at sometimes.”

Democrat State Rep. Jewell Jones, who was arrested in April for allegedly driving drunk and fighting with state troopers, spent $221 at the Pantheion Club in March, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“We have (to) meet people where they’re at some times … #HOLLA,” Jones responded to a reporter, the paper said.

He added the establishment, which bills itself as “#1 in topless entertainment,” has “great lamb chops.” Campaign finance records showed Jones also spent $700 at a Las Vegas restaurant that same month.

A court recently ruled Jones violated his bond conditions for a second time over an alcohol-monitoring tether, WDIV reported:

This was the second violation of his bond and he avoided jail time once again. In his previous bond hearing he was given an alcohol tether that would tell the court if he was drinking. He has to pay for the tether or it will shut off and he’d be violating his bond again. Last week the tether shut off for nonpayment. Even though his probation officer said they were reminding him to pay week after week. Prosecutor’s argued that Jones’ bond should be revoked this time and he should be held in jail.

The judge gave Jones a fourth, and supposedly final, chance to avoid jail.

According to WILX, Jones’s legal problems stem from an allegation that he crashed into a ditch on I-96 and resisted arrest after assaulting a paramedic.

Michigan State Police troopers took Jones to the ground after he repeatedly refused to show officers an ID; instead, he allegedly flashed a badge from the Inkster Police Department:

“I’ll call Gov. [Gretchen] Whitmer [D-MI] right now,” Jones allegedly threatened. He continued, “When I call Gretchen, I need you all’s IDs and badges.”

He also said he would not allow his arm to be handcuffed “unless you shoot me. You shoot me, I’ll get up.”

“It’s not going to be good for you; I run you all budget, bro,” Jones said, according to the video.

“You all don’t know who you all are dealing with, bro,” Jones could allegedly be heard saying when he was in the back of the patrol vehicle.

Jones was charged with “four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer; operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content; operating while intoxicated; reckless driving; and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol,” according to the Detroit News.

The Michigan House of Representatives has not issued any penalties against Jones.