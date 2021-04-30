Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones (D) repeatedly argued with jail personnel after his drunk driving arrest earlier this month, demanding to wear a mask for his mugshot.

Michigan State Police arrested Jones on April 6 in Livingston County after witnesses said he was driving erratically and assaulted paramedics.

The state representative resisted arrest and demanded to speak to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) during the ordeal.

New video shows Jones demanding to wear a mask for his photo while in the jail, citing Whitmer’s ongoing coronavirus lockdown orders:

"Big Gretch is the homie. When she finds out about this, she might be a little upset" Newly released video of Michigan State Rep Jewell Jones arguing w/ officers while refusing a booking photo at Livingston County Jail. Jones is accused of drunk driving on I-96 earlier this month pic.twitter.com/maWM2tLcx9 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 30, 2021

“Believe me, the governor knows about this right now,” a sheriff’s deputy told Jones, according to Fox 2.

“They know about this?” Jones said before saying again he wanted to call “Gretchen.”

“No, Gretchen called us, bud,” the deputy replied.

“She called you?” Jones asked before the deputy gave him an affirmative answer.

“You know what? Big Gretch is the homie. When she finds out about this, she might be a little upset about the treatment,” Jones said. “She’s very serious about the pandemic so I’m just wondering if I can wear the mask.”

After several moments of arguing, deputies put Jones back in his holding cell after he refused to be photographed with a naked face.

Prior to the jail, Jones appeared dashcam video demanding to get Whitmer involved and warning state troopers he had authority over their budget.

“I’ll call Gov. Whitmer right now,” Jones allegedly threatened. He continued, “When I call Gretchen, I need y’all’s IDs and badges.”

He also said he would not give his arm to be handcuffed “unless you shoot me. You shoot me, I’ll get up.”

“It’s not going to be good for you, I run y’all budget, bro,” Jones said, according to the video.

“You all don’t know who you all are dealing with, bro,” Jones could allegedly be heard saying when he was in the back of the patrol vehicle.

Jones was charged with “four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer; operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content; operating while intoxicated; reckless driving; and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol,” according to the Detroit News.

Jones, 26, is serving his third term in the House.

