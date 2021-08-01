A source familiar with the details told Breitbart News that at a fundraiser Saturday night in Southampton, GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) announced that there and supporting his campaign were the father-in-law and mother-in-law of Chris Cuomo—the CNN anchor and brother of current vulnerable Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), who Zeldin is challenging.

The fundraiser was held in Southampton Village at Walter Deane’s home and attracted approximately 200 Zeldin supporters with lawyer Rainer Greeven and wife Regina among them – Chris Cuomo’s in-laws.

Breitbart News understands well over $100,000 was raised at the event which was co-organized by Chele Farley.

As Breitbart News reported, Zeldin has already outraised Cuomo in the last fundraising quarter with an outstanding amount of more than $4 million to $2.3 million, according to the Zeldin campaign.

Even though Cuomo’s fundraising slowed down in the quarter, the Washington Examiner reported the governor who is in his third term has $18.5 million cash on hand. This is $15 million more than Zeldin has available.

Earlier this year the brothers drew significant media attention when Chris ignored a report stating his brother hid the number of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths to avoid investigation, receiving backlash as a result, as Breitbart News reported.

Chris was also accused of joining strategy calls advising his brother on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations

In March the Times Union and Washington Post reported Governor Cuomo instructed state health officials to “prioritize” coronavirus testing for members of his family, including his brother Chris.

Breitbart News reported seven individuals with direct knowledge alleged Andrew Cuomo gave preferential coronavirus testing to his immediate family, including his brother, Chris Cuomo.

Due to Andrew Cuomo’s influence, Chris Cuomo reportedly obtained “attention that appeared to go beyond that of others, receiving multiple visits at their Hamptons home from Department of Health physician Eleanor Adams, according to two people familiar with the visits.”

Cuomo’s administration defended his handling of testing and denied the preferrential treatment allegations.