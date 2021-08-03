Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) team member, Steve Cohen, recommended dumping opposition research to discredit former lead investigative attorney Joon Kim, who was investigating Cuomo for allegations of sexual misconduct.

The idea seems to have been abandoned after Joshua Vlasto, a communications consultant at Kivvit and former Chief of Staff to Cuomo, reportedly said in an email to a “former consultant,” “Don’t think we want to be getting down with that crowd.”

“That crowd” may refer to Steve Cohen, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan, former Counselor and Chief of Staff to Cuomo, whose alleged LinkedIn profile suggests he “has brought a strategic approach to managing and ‎solving complex issues, and an ability to achieve results by coordinating ‎legal skills with a deep understanding of media, government, and ‎politics. ”

Steve Cohen, a longtime Cuomo adviser and former assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan, was pushing to release oppo on Joon Kim, the former acting U.S. attorney who led the investigation into Cuomo pic.twitter.com/XlsgctDDLE — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 3, 2021

While Cuomo’s defense playbook may not have included spreading opposition research, it did include fighting the release of the investigative report Tuesday by publishing photos of Cuomo hugging politicians and other politicians hugging people.