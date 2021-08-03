Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other far-left members of Congress want President Joe Biden to use his executive power to extend the coronavirus eviction moratorium, which expired Saturday night.

“We can’t take any sort of an excuse for an answer. We need an extension of the eviction moratorium,” Ocasio-Cortez told Breitbart News outside the U.S. Capitol Monday, where demonstrators had been gathered since Thursday.

“Congress needs time, the president can give [Congress] that time,” Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) also explained. “He needs to use executive authority to extend the moratorium.”

As for concerns surrounding the legality of using executive powers for this purpose, Takano believes that Biden should “worry about any court challenge to that authority later,” adding that he felt the Supreme Court justices would understand the need for the extension given the “spiking COVID infections across the country.”

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), who was also among Monday night’s demonstrators, told Breitbart News that it is important for people to understand that Democrats are only asking for time — not money. “The money is [already] there,” she explained, adding that county and local officials should not be let off the hook either. “I am as anxious to call them out [for not distributing the funds] as [I am] the president.”