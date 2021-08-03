Pentagon on Lockdown After Multiple Shots Fired on Bus Platform

The Pentagon remained on lockdown Tuesday after multiple gunshots were fired on a Metro Bus platform near the building.

Pentagon on lockdown after "shooting event" outside building on metro bus platform: police — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 3, 2021

WJZ/CNN reports the bus platform “is a major entrance to the Pentagon used by thousands of personnel every day entering and leaving the building.”

The Associated Press noted the Pentagon sent out an announcement indicating “the facility was on lockdown due to ‘police activity.'”

Task & Force quoted the Pentagon Force Protection Agency saying, “The Pentagon currently is on lockdown due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming.”

