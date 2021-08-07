CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is vacationing in the Hamptons this week after defending and then testifying in brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) sexual harassment investigation, which concluded that the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

“Every year I take my birthday week off,” Mr. Cuomo told fellow colleague and host Don Lemon on a CNN podcast. “I’m looking forward to it.”

“I’ll be right here at home because I don’t know why I’d go anywhere else than the East End of Long Island during the summer. It’s the most beautiful place in the world,” Cuomo said, referencing his home in the Hamptons. “I’ll be fishing, I’ll be hanging out with you, and I’ll be making memories with the kids.”

Tuesday’s investigative report by Attorney General Letitia James revealed Chris Cuomo testified in the probe in which he was instrumental in defending his brother.

The investigative report indicated Chris Cuomo “explained” to investigators that “there was discussion about remedial measures” Andrew Cuomo “should take in light of the sexual harassment allegations, but some people had taken the position that ‘they should just wait.’”

CNN admitted in May Chris Cuomo held a “series of conference calls that included the Democratic governor’s top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers” to help “his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the governor’s office.”

“When asked about any remedial measures during his testimony, the Governor testified that the Chamber is ‘talking to people about, them,’” the report added to illuminate the depth to which Chris Cuomo was involved in saving his brother’s political power.

Chris Cuomo also reportedly drafted one of the statements for the governor this year, when he denied the allegations of sexual allegations:

Do not overlook the Cuomo report appendix, which includes Charlotte Bennett's texts about her Cuomo interactions and this email from Chris Cuomo appearing to draft a statement for his brother https://t.co/uN17cZRbNJ pic.twitter.com/etUCrQbWTX — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

CNN has not taken action to discipline Chris Cuomo for his involvement in his brother’s defense.

However, CNN anchor Brian Stelter drubbed Chris Cuomo for defending his brother from allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Chris Cuomo’s role as a member of his brother’s inner circle, a role that raises serious questions about journalistic responsibilities and ethics, is also detailed in the report,” Stelter wrote. “Chris surely has a lot to say about his brother. But for the time being he is staying silent: He did not mention the scandal on ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ Tuesday night.”

“There’s no relationship quite like it in politics or media: A pair of brothers, one governing the fourth biggest state in the country, the other hosting one of the most prominent shows on cable TV. Right now, both men are standing in a very bright spotlight,” Stelter explained.

Shortly after the investigation results were revealed, a CNN staffer told BuzzFeed News, “The fact that Chris Cuomo wasn’t fired over his inappropriate conflict of interest in actively affecting a news story is not only irresponsible of CNN, but also a disgrace to journalism.”