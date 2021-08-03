CNN’s Chris Cuomo Advised Andrew Cuomo, then Testified in Investigation Finding Sexual Harassment 

This combination photo shows CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York on May 15, 2019, left, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking during a news conference in New York on March 23, 2020. The love, drama and comedy of New York's Cuomo brothers is …
Associated Press
Wendell Husebø

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo advised Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and then testified to New York’s Attorney General on allegations of sexual misconduct before the investigation found the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

Before CNN issued a statement to the Washington Post in May that Chris Cuomo “will not be disciplined” for not upholding journalistic standards of integrity, Chris Cuomo “joined a series of conference calls that included the Democratic governor’s top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers” to help “his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the governor’s office” by apparently using the phrase “cancel culture.”

Now that the allegations are corroborated by an investigation released Tuesday, CNN’s non-disciplinarian position of the Governor’s brother is presumably placed in doubt.

But worse, the report of the allegations by Attorney General James on Tuesday reveals Chris Cuomo testified in the investigation in which “Chris Cuomo explained” to investigators “that there was discussion about remedial measures” Andrew Cuomo “should take in light of the sexual harassment allegations, but some people had taken the position that ‘they should just wait.’”

“When asked about any remedial measures during his testimony, the Governor testified that the Chamber is ‘talking to people about, them,” the report continues to eliminate the depth to which Chris Cuomo was involved in saving his brother’s political power.

Reports also indicate Chris Cuomo even presumably drafted one of the statements for the Governor, when he denied the allegations:

Earlier in 2021, as a third accuser came forward to expose the Governor for his alleged sexual offenses publicly, the CNN anchor said on his show March 1 he was “aware of what is going on with my brother… And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother.”

“Now, of course CNN has to cover it,” Chris Cuomo continued. “They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just want to tell you that.”

On May 27, fellow CNN anchor Jake Tapper attacked Chris Cuomo for advising his brother on the sexual harassment allegations.

“I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate,” Tapper told the New York Times.

As for his part, the Governor on Tuesday rejected the findings of the report. “The facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” he said.

