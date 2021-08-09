Report: Brady Campaign Teams Up with Mexico to Sue Gun Makers

A report from the NRA-ILA says the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence “teamed up” with Mexico’s government in formulating the lawsuit filed against gun makers.

On August 4, 2021, Breitbart News noted the Mexican government was suing six gun makers and a U.S.-based firearms wholesaler.

The lawsuit–Mexico v. Smith and Wesson–is filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and lists Beretta, Century Arms, Colt, Glock, Ruger, Smith & Wesson, and Boston-area wholesaler Interstate Arms as defendants.

The lawsuit against the gun makers was filed by three attorneys representing the Mexican administration. One of those attorneys is Jonathan Lowy, legal and chief counsel of the Brady Campaign.

The NRA-ILA reports the Brady Campaign is “[teaming] up with…[Mexico’s Government] to undermine the constitutional rights of U.S. citizens and to attack the businesses that make a robust Second Amendment possible.”

The NRA-ILA observed:

This breathtakingly audacious move shows not just the desperation of the gun control lobby to advance their anti-freedom agenda by any means necessary, it underscores their contempt for the uniquely American freedoms that set our country apart from the rest of the world. That Brady would ally itself with a foreign government that has become virtually synonymous with corruption proves just how detached the gun control movement has become from the values and traditions that define America.

They added, “While Brady’s effort with the Mexican government provides an excuse for agenda-driven officials and media outlets to pontificate and deflect, it will provide no relief to those suffering from crime and violence in America’s neighbor to the south. It is therefore not only frivolous, but deeply cynical as well.”

The Mexico Government’s lawsuit criticizes the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) and also highlights the 2004 expiration of the federal “assault weapons” ban, suggesting Mexico’s gun-homicide surged after the ban expired.

President Joe Biden campaigned on repealing the PLCAA and has repeatedly criticized it during his presidency. Biden and his fellow Democrats are also pushing to renew an “assault weapons” ban at the federal level.

