A U.S. Magistrate Judge ordered alleged firearm straw purchaser Jamel Danzy released from federal custody on Wednesday.

Breitbart News noted that federal charges were brought against 29-year-old Danzy on Monday, for allegedly buying a handgun, then passing it to 21-year-old Emonte Morgan.

Morgan allegedly shot and killed Chicago Officer Ella French with that handgun on Saturday night.

CBS Chicago is now reporting that Danzy has been ordered released from federal custody on a $4,500 bond.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert ordered Danzy’s release, noting his lack of criminal record and his “job as a teacher’s aide in Merrillville, Indiana.”

In addition to allegedly purchasing the gun used in Saturday’s shooting, the car at the center of the fatal traffic stop was allegedly owned by Danzy.

NWI.COM notes that part of Danzy’s release included orders to be “supervised by pretrial services and…to have no contact with the other defendants in the case.”

Danzy’s brother, Roderic Hopkins, commented on the allegations that Danzy bought the gun: “Jamel is a good guy but he can’t say no to people. He has an issue with giving into peer pressure. I know 100% they intimidated him, they forced him to get the gun, or they took it from him. Just like they took his car, his money, his clothes and his food.”

