Man Charged for Allegedly Supplying Gun Used to Kill Chicago Officer

An Indiana man was arrested and charged with supplying the gun to the felon who allegedly shot and killed Chicago officer Ella French Saturday night.

NBC 5 notes that 29-year-old Jamel Danzy is charged with “conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws” in connection with the shooting.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Danzy is from Hammond, Indiana, and that he allegedly gave a “false written statement to purchase the gun from a dealer in Hammond on March 18 before giving the firearm to a convicted felon in Illinois.”

Law enforcement authorities traced the handgun to Danzy then found him at a restaurant in Munster, Indiana. He allegedly initially claimed the handgun purchase was legitimate, only to pivot and allegedly admit he bought for someone who could not legally buy a gun.

Following Danzy’s initial court appearance, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois released a summary of the complaint against him:

Jamel Danzy purchased the firearm at a federal firearms dealer in Hammond, Ind., on March 18, 2021, and falsely certified on the required forms that he was the actual buyer, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. In reality, Danzy was a straw purchaser who bought the gun at the request of someone whom Danzy knew resided in Chicago, Ill., and was not lawfully allowed to purchase a firearm due to a felony criminal conviction, the complaint states. Danzy gave the firearm to the Illinois resident shortly after the purchase, the complaint states.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that Danzy faces “federal firearms violations for allegedly conspiring to straw purchase a semi-automatic handgun that the charges allege was used to shoot two Chicago Police officers last weekend, including the fatal wounding of Officer Ella French.”

