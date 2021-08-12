Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) on Thursday expressed staunch opposition to the implementation of coronavirus vaccine mandates, affirming in a press conference, “I don’t want to live in some futuristic, dystopian, biomedical security state.”

A transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: What would you say to somebody who says to you it’s a very sane thing to use the pressure of someone’s fear of losing their jobs to force them to get vaccinated for the good of the community? MISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHMITT: If someone says that using fear is good, that is what every tyrant and dictator in the history of the world has ever said to accumulate, aggregate, and maintain power. This is America, the freest country in the world and I don’t think we should be allowing individual politicians who want to grab power and never let go of it gain it in the first place. People can make their decisions. I believe in freedom, I believe in responsibility, but people can make these very important decisions themselves. And I don’t want to live in some futuristic, dystopian, biomedical security state. As attorney general of this state, I’m going to do everything I can to protect the rights of individuals in this state.

