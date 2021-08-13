Photos: Jill Biden Spotted Wearing Medical Boot After Foot Injury

First lady Jill Biden was spotted Friday wearing a medical boot after injuring her left foot during a recent visit to Hawaii.

The first lady used a single crutch as she walked from the presidential motorcade to board a helicopter to fly to Camp David presidential compound in Maryland. President Joe Biden assisted her up the aircraft’s stairs.

Photos of the presidential couple were shared on social media:

. @FLOTUS photographed with her boot and crutch on her way to Camp David today. Biden had a procedure on her foot following an injury she sustained walking on the beach in Hawaii last month. I am told the boot and crutches are standard recovery procedure. pic.twitter.com/LhJK6qENIy — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 13, 2021

President Biden assists First Lady Jill Biden into Marine One in Delaware. The First Lady recently underwent a medical procedure after stepping on a sharp object during a walk along a beach. (Tom Brenner/The New York Times) pic.twitter.com/W31Da4Jh2N — Tom Brenner (@tombrennerphoto) August 13, 2021

The first lady punctured her foot in late July during a beach walk in Hawaii, where she flew for official events after participating in the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said.

She returned to Washington on July 26 and received outpatient treatment at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 29. President Biden joined his wife at the hospital.

Her spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said it wasn’t known what caused the puncture, but the wound was cleaned, was not infected and was expected to “heal nicely.”

The first lady had not been seen in public since she returned from Hawaii.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.