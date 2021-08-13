Photos: Jill Biden Spotted Wearing Medical Boot After Foot Injury

US President Joe Biden (L) and First Lady Jill Biden (C) board Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard in New Castle, Delaware, on August 13, 2021, as they travel to Camp David, Maryland. - Jill Biden injured her left foot in Oahu, Hawaii, the last weekend in July, while …
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

First lady Jill Biden was spotted Friday wearing a medical boot after injuring her left foot during a recent visit to Hawaii.

The first lady used a single crutch as she walked from the presidential motorcade to board a helicopter to fly to Camp David presidential compound in Maryland. President Joe Biden assisted her up the aircraft’s stairs.

Photos of the presidential couple were shared on social media:

The first lady punctured her foot in late July during a beach walk in Hawaii, where she flew for official events after participating in the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: U.S. First Lady, Jill Biden cheers on Team USA prior to the Women's Pool Round match on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jill Biden cheers on Team USA prior to the Women’s Pool Round match on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

She returned to Washington on July 26 and received outpatient treatment at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 29. President Biden joined his wife at the hospital.

Her spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said it wasn’t known what caused the puncture, but the wound was cleaned, was not infected and was expected to “heal nicely.”

The first lady had not been seen in public since she returned from Hawaii.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

