Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is calling on Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over record illegal immigration to the United States on his watch.

On Friday, after illegal immigration totals were released for the month of July, Cotton said in a post online that “Mayorkas has failed and he should resign” while Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) suggested Mayorkas should consider stepping down as DHS chief.

Mayorkas has failed and he should resign. https://t.co/1A6xS8VrvW — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 13, 2021

In July, nearly 200,000 border crossers were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border — a more than 418 percent increase compared to the same time last year. This total does not include the roughly 750 to 1,000 illegal aliens who DHS officials say are successfully crossing the border every day.

Not since Fiscal Year 2000, when former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were in office, has illegal immigration to the U.S. been this high. For example, January 2000 was the last month in the prior two decades that reached nearly 190,000 apprehensions at the southern border.

Then, in February and March 2000, border apprehensions exceeded 200,000 for each month. The totals indicate that under President Joe Biden’s administration, illegal immigration has hit a 21-year high.

