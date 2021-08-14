The establishment media admitted Saturday that President Joe Biden in August is failing amid inflation, Afghanistan, and record southern border crossings.

“This week was supposed to be a victory lap of sorts for President JOE BIDEN,” Politico Playbook wrote. “We finally got infrastructure week. Yet at the end of it, infrastructure is not the biggest story — and the ones that obscured it spell real trouble for the White House.”

Playbook noted the following establishment media headlines hammering Biden on Afghanistan:

“The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords,” the AP reports from Kabul.

“Biden has wanted the U.S. to pull the plug on Afghanistan for years. Doing it has consequences,” by WaPo’s Anne Gearan and Karen DeYoung.

“Afghan women fear return to ‘dark days’ amid Taliban sweep,” AP … “U.S. Embassy in Kabul Told to Destroy Files in Case Taliban Wins,” Bloomberg.

“In desperation, U.S. scours for countries willing to house Afghan refugees,” Reuters.

Playbook: “This week was supposed to be a victory lap of sorts for President JOE BIDEN.” REALITY CHECK: Joe Biden can’t honestly take a victory lap when there is a: 🚨Border Crisis

🚨Gas Crisis

🚨Middle East Crisis

🚨Inflation Crisis pic.twitter.com/2BSaR2o2Fx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 14, 2021

During the week that Afghanistan fell apart, the establishment media were forced to report on the record high inflation. “Inflation Is Up. Should You Care?” Politico titled an article Saturday in the wake of the consumer price inflation rate at 5.4 percent in July 2021.