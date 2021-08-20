A moving van was spotted at the governor’s mansion in Albany Friday as workers carried out boxes and artwork while Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) prepped for his final day in office.

“The Democrat is scheduled to have a last full day as governor Monday, giving way to Lt. Kathy Hochul at the stroke of midnight,” the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Cuomo has not revealed where he will live after leaving the Executive Mansion. He previously had a residence in Mount Kisco, north of New York City, with television personality Sandra Lee.

However, the former couple sold the property after their breakup.

“There was speculation he could shack up with his younger brother Chris Cuomo, who has a Hamptons retreat where he famously fled to the basement during a bout with COVID last year,” the New York Post reported.

The outlet shared photos of the movers outside the mansion on social media Friday:

Moving trucks seen outside of Executive Mansion ahead of Cuomo's exit https://t.co/llEmLE7uEZ pic.twitter.com/kgQuXGDXxs — New York Post (@nypost) August 20, 2021

“Cuomo’s daughter, Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, was spotted carrying out boxes of her belongings last week from the Executive Mansion,” the Post article read.

Meanwhile, it appeared Cuomo’s resignation would not be enough for residents in his state, a majority of whom wanted him to face criminal charges following an investigation that found he allegedly sexually harassed several women, Breitbart News reported Monday.

“According to a new poll from Data for Progress, 52 percent of New York voters want soon-to-be-former Gov. Cuomo to face criminal charges for his alleged abuse of power while in office,” the article read.

Although he stepped down, he continued denying doing anything wrong.