The Pentagon on Saturday morning announced the names of the 13 American service members killed in the August 26 Kabul airport attack, after a suicide bomber got past Taliban checkpoints to the gates where they were screening entrants.

The Marine Corps lost 11 men and women:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California. Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

Staff Sergeant Darin T. Hoover, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, and Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California.

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo was assigned to 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

The Navy lost a corpsman:

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak was assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California.

For the Army, the deceased is:

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss was assigned to 9th PSYOP Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.

