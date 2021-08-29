CDC to Spend Millions of Taxpayer Dollars on Gun ‘Health Threat’

President Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is gearing up to spend millions of taxpayer dollars fighting the “serious public health threat” posed by gun violence.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky referenced gun crime in various cities and said, “Something has to be done about this. Now is the time — it’s pedal to the metal time,” CNN reported.

“The scope of the problem is just bigger than we’re even hearing about, and when your heart wrenches every day you turn on the news, you’re only hearing the tip of the iceberg. We haven’t spent the time, energy and frankly the resources to understand this problem because it’s been so divided,” she added.

"I'm not here about gun control. I'm here about preventing gun violence and gun death," @CDCDirector Dr. Rachelle Walensky says about her plan to reduce gun violence in the United States.https://t.co/mW3Dbu4Vyx pic.twitter.com/S0JIdJ3mpd — New Day (@NewDay) August 27, 2021

“I swore to the President and to this country that I would protect your health. This is clearly one of those moments, one of those issues that is harming America’s health,” Walensky said.

The CDC is spending $2,224,482 to track the number of patients entering hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The agency is also spending $8,085,935 on research projects “to prevent gun violence and injuries,” CNN said.

Walensky said her push is not “about gun control,” even as she oversees an agency spending millions on tracking gun-related incidents and gun violence, Insider noted.

