After nearly 20 years of U.S. control, Afghanistan officially fell into the hands of the Taliban on Tuesday when the last American plane departed from the airport in Kabul, leaving hundreds if not thousands of Americans and Afghan allies stranded. In the intervening hours, video has poured out across the Internet illustrating what the nation has become.

From reports of house-to-house executions to footage of Taliban fighters storming the Kabul airport with American uniforms to video of celebratory gunfire throughout the city streets, Afghanistan has quickly transformed into what NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel referred to as “an emerging Islamic emirate trying to find its way.”

#Taliban fighters enter into what had minutes before been the #US controlled portion of #Kabul Airport after withdrawal and end of #airlift. Washington ends its 20-year war in #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/4c4OBc8bBb — Nabih (@nabihbulos) August 30, 2021

Kabul airport after the last American soldiers depart. pic.twitter.com/rPzADbm97S — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 30, 2021

Celebrations at Kabul airport as Taliban's elite unite Badr 313 troops finally take total control and last flight of the occupation troops leave…..! Afghanistan is liberated! 🇵἟🇹🇷👊 pic.twitter.com/UCdZ7tKtWi — Zaid Hamid (@ZaidZamanHamid) August 30, 2021

From senior US source: house-to-house executions in Kabul following US mil departure. There are no words for what this administration has done to all of us – Afghan and American. pic.twitter.com/KzbLALKxGy — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 30, 2021

Trapped outside the airport in Kabul like so many others, women in Afghanistan please for help… pic.twitter.com/HdKPaZyoA8 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 30, 2021

Dr. Amin-ul-Haq, a major al-Qaeda player in Afghanistan, Osama Bin Laden security in charge in Tora Bora, returns to his native Nangarhar province after it fell to the Taliban. Dr. Amin became close to OBL in the 80s when he worked with Abdullah Azzam in Maktaba Akhidmat. pic.twitter.com/IXbZeJ0nZE — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 30, 2021