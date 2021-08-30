Shortly after the Pentagon announced the end of the evacuation mission in Afghanistan on Monday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) slammed President Joe Biden for leaving Americans behind enemy lines.

“This national disgrace is the direct result of President Biden’s cowardice and incompetence,” Sasse said in a statement.

Sasse, who is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, continued, calling the withdrawal from Afghanistan a “shameful American exit” :

The President made the decision to trust the Taliban. The President made the decision to set an arbitrary August 31st deadline. The President made the decision to abandon Bagram Air Base. The President made the decision not to expand the perimeter around Karzai International Airport. The President made the decision to undermine our NATO allies. The President made the decision to break our word to our Afghan partners. The President made the decision to tell one lie after another as the crisis unfolded. The President made the morally indefensible decision to leave Americans behind. Dishonor was the President’s choice. May history never forget this cowardice.

Notably, Sasse was one of seven Senate Republicans who, during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, voted to convict him of inciting an insurrection on January 6.

Breitbart News reached out to Sasse’s office asking if the senator would likewise support the impeachment of President Biden due to his catastrophic handling of the Afghan War. His office did not respond by the time of publication.

The evacuation ended at 3:30 p.m. on Monday — which, due to the time difference, was August 31 in Afghanistan.

Despite Biden’s previous promises to stay until all Americans were rescued, Central Command Commander Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie on Monday confirmed that several hundred Americans were left behind in Afghanistan. However, just last week and before the evacuation ended, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there were 11,000 Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

According to the Pentagon, about 5,400 Americans were evacuated from the country out of more than 122,000 evacuees.