Constitutional carry and the “Second Amendment State Sanctuary Act” are among a number of gun laws that take effect in Texas on September 1, 2021.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed constitutional carry legislation on June 16, thereby making Texas the 21st state to adopt the permitless carry scenario for both open and concealed, Breitbart News reported, and noted the constitutional carry law would take effect September 1.

The other 20 states with constitutional carry are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Abbott also signed a Second Amendment sanctuary bill on June 16, and tweeted, “Don’t Tread on Texas.”

Texas is on its way to becoming a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State.@JustinaHolland's #HB2622 would protect the Lone Star State from any new federal gun control regulations. Don't tread on Texas.#2A #txlege — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2021

The Second Amendment sanctuary law states, “An agency of [Texas], a political subdivision of [Texas], or a law enforcement officer or other person employed by an agency of [Texas] or a political subdivision of [Texas] may not contract with or in any other manner provide assistance to a federal agency or official with respect to the enforcement of a federal statute, order, rule, or regulation that…relates to a registry requirement for a firearm, a firearm accessory, or ammunition.”

The sanctuary law also forbids state-level cooperation relating to any federal requirement for licensing of firearm or ammunition owners, among other things.

