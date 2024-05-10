L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Compares Pro-Israel Vigilantes at UCLA to January 6

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is comparing the pro-Israel vigilantes who attacked a pro-Palestinian “encampment” at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) last week to the Capitol rioters of January 6, 2021.

As Breitbart News reported, the encampment bullied Jewish students, assaulted journalists, and blocked access to campus for students, faculty, and the public for several days. Bass and university authorities did nothing to stop them.

In fact, security contractors and law enforcement said that they had been told not to intervene. One UCLA security guard told Breitbart News that the activists had been placed in charge of them and were guiding their deployment.

On the night of April 30-May 1, a group of about 100 pro-Israel vigilantes attacked the encampment, and fights ensued. It was only then elected leaders spoke out and UCLA and law enforcement moved to clear the encampment.

Bass vowed to prosecute those involved. Police have used tactics drawn from the January 6 investigations in trying to identify and find suspects.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported, Bass emphasized the January 6 analogy:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Wednesday compared the violence at UCLA last week to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying it “came out of nowhere.” … Bass has previously spoken in emotional terms about Jan. 6, calling it a tragedy that threatened the lives of journalists, emergency responders and others.