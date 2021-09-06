A mother in Las Vegas has called for a substitute teacher’s resignation after the woman allegedly taped masks onto children’s faces in a fourth-grade classroom.

Speaking with KVVU-TV, the mother, who wished not to be identified, said she was “furious” after her she learned of what happened to her 9-year-old son at Reedom Elementary School in Mountain’s Edge.

“I was furious, furious. I was scared for my son on what kind of long-term effect it is going to have on him socially, the fact that the entire class was laughing,” she said.

The moment allegedly happened. The mother said:

He went to get a sip of water, forgot to put the mask on. The teacher did not tell him to put it back on or send him to the office, she instead pulled him up in front of the classroom in front of all of the students and she then taped the mask across the top of his face.

The boy later went to the office to pick up homework where an administrator noticed the tape on his forehead and alerted the principal.

The mom said the sub added a second layer of tape from his nose to his forehead, and with the tape still on his face, he went to the office to pick up homework he’d forgotten at home and his dad had dropped off.

“When he went to the office to pick up that homework is when one of the administrators noticed the tape on his face,” she said.

“She saw another student who she thought was my son with tape on their face as well,” she added.

The boy remembered that up to five students had masks taped on their face, which has been happening since the start of the school year.

“He was very upset. He was crying. He was humiliated,” the mom said.

The school district referred to this teacher’s action as an “isolated incident.”

“The district is aware of the isolated incident and is dealing with the employee through the proper channels. The principal proactively notified the family of the investigation,” the district said in a statement.