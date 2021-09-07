First lady Jill Biden will be teaching English two days a week at Northern Virginia Community College and teachers unions hope she will help advance their education agenda given her position in the Biden administration.

The Associated Press (AP) reported on Biden’s return to the classroom after teaching remotely until now:

Leaders of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions are pleased that one of their own is now in a position to help influence the administration’s education policies and raise the profile of a profession in which many have long felt unappreciated. “She sees it up close and personally and now, in the position as first lady, not only does she give voice to that from a place of understanding, she has an opportunity to create a platform and to have influence,” said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association. “It shatters the norms of what first ladies do,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

The AP gushed over Biden and how she differs from her predecessors, who did not continue their careers while they were in the White House.

“She is the first first lady to leave the White House and log hours at a full-time job,” AP reported.

“There are some things you just can’t replace, and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom,” Biden recently told Good Housekeeping magazine.

AP reported Biden has worked at the community college since her husband, President Joe Biden, became vice president in 2009.

“Her employer, the commonwealth of Virginia, requires everyone to wear face coverings indoors on Northern Virginia Community College campuses, regardless of vaccination status,” AP reported. “The first lady is fully vaccinated.”

