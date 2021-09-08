Hours after a shocking video went viral showing Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder dodging an egg thrown by a far-left activist in a gorilla mask, the GOP front-runner announced on Twitter that he will not be stopped.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Elder vowed to “save California” and refused to let himself be intimidated.

“Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour. Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles. The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California,” he tweeted.

Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour. Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles. The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 9, 2021

As of this writing, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has not condemned the political violence that occurred in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Breaking: A flying egg narrowly missed the back of recall candidate @larryelder's head after it was thrown by an activist wearing a gorilla mask in Venice. A scuffle broke out and the candidate was escorted into an SUV. Here's the raw (pun intended)

CW: f-bombs@SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/FeFx3wnuSD — Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times characterized the incident as a “hostile reception.”

Larry Elder cuts short Venice homeless encampment tour after hostile reception https://t.co/rrY832i6Dy — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 8, 2021

Conservative pundits on Twitter noted that the entire mainstream media apparatus would be abuzz with accusations of racism if Larry Elder were a Democrat being egged by a Republican wearing a gorilla mask:

Put any black Democrat in that picture and you have the cover of every newspaper in America tomorrow. The people are with you @larryelder.https://t.co/QCohv7h4Mw https://t.co/WTR2qzhldT — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2021

The white woman in the gorilla mask who attacked Larry Elder committed a hate crime. Why is she not in jail? — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 9, 2021

Larry Elder, a black man, getting egged in the street by a white liberal woman wearing a monkey face mask is literally just as racist as blackface. Why are liberals so racist? — American Woman (@TruAmericanGal1) September 8, 2021

Racist white liberals just assaulted Larry Elder with eggs. They weren't arrested or anything. This is sick. Vote YES on the recall and vote for Larry Elder. It's the only way to make these animals pay. — Susan St. James (@SusanStJames3_) September 8, 2021

A leftist dressed up like a monkey threw eggs at Larry Elder today… But don't worry…. it's not racist because they call him a "white supremacist" …right? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 9, 2021