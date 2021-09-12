Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of people who gathered on the National Mall on Saturday to pray for America and honor the 2,877 innocent people killed by radical Islamic terrorists on September 1, 2001.

Trump, via video, spoke for about 11 minutes after a video tribute to his accomplishments while serving in the White House. The tribute said:

[Trump] stood and fought for us. He stood for conservatives and defended family values, he stood for Christians and fought for our freedom to worship. He stood for life and fought for the unborn, he stood for Israel and fought to recognize Jerusalem as its rightful capital, no president has endured the long slog of attacks they faced from the media, big tech corporations and big businesses. They went after him too. But he never backed down. He stood for what they never quit fighting for us. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the 45th President of the United States, President Donald J Trump.

Trump began his remarks by thanking the Let Us Worship campaign that holds revivals around the United States.

“Since last year you are brought worship and prayer to 132 cities all across the country, including the largest church service in America right here in our nation’s capitol,” Trump said. “By uniting citizens of all denominations and backgrounds to promote faith and freedom in America, you are strengthening our entire nation. and we thank you for it. There could be no more fitting night for Americans to join hands and bow our heads in prayer, than this evening two decades after nearly 3,000 Americans were murdered at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in western Pennsylvania.”

Trump praised first respondents and asked Americans to honor them.

“Tonight I want to express our thanks to every first responder present on the National Mall,” Trump said. “You are the very best of our nation, you are incredible people. I also want to ask every American here today at all across the country to take a moment to share our gratitude for the countless people, active duty servicemembers, veterans, and military families who have sacrificed to defend our country over the past two decades. And let’s especially be thanking and thinking of the brave heroes who served in Afghanistan. They courageously volunteered to hunt down the wild killers who attacked America, and to eliminate the menace of radical Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth.”

Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan without saying his name.

“And I know what you’re thinking because we have suffered a great great embarrassment over the last week, a terrible thing has happened, terrible decisions were made by this administration, but you are brave you are incredible,” Trump said. “To the Gold Star families present on the Mall, and to the families of all of the servicemembers who have made the supreme sacrifice in our fight against the terrorist enemy, please know that you have our undying loyalty and eternal devotion and the love and support of every single American.”

Trump paid tribute to Rev. Mychal Judge, a Catholic priest and Chaplain for the New York City Fire Department who was the first causality of the terror attack after he heroically tried to help others on that tragic day.

Trump said the day before he died he had imparted a message to firefighters.

“You do what God called you to do, he told them, you show up, you put one foot in front of the other, you get on the rig and you go out and you do the job, which is a mystery,” Trump said. “You have no idea what God has calling for you. You have no idea where you going, and in some cases you don’t know why, but he needs you. He needs me. He needs all of us. Tonight father Mike’s words remind us that in the end, there is only one true answer to the depth and the evil that we saw on September 11. It is God.”

Trump encouraged the crowd to continue to prayer.

“America is a nation strengthened and sustained by God, and the prayers of all his children, your faith is a force that our enemies can never, ever, extinguish your love of God, family, and country is more powerful than any adversaries’ hatred or malice or scorn,” Trump said. “So as we remember those Americans we lost two decades ago, we return again and again to the same simple prayer that was heard echoing all across our land in the days after the September 11 attacks. God bless our first responders. God bless our servicemembers. God bless the memory of all who died on 911, and God bless America.”

