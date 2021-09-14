Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX-21) commended the importance of the Second Amendment on Tuesday and supported the integral role an armed citizenry plays is repelling tyranny.

Roy tweeted: “An armed citizenry is the only true defense against tyranny.”

In an earlier tweet he noted, “[The Second Amendment] is the great separator of this country from others in terms of the right balance between the people and the power of government. It is the great equalizer. And the American people know that. Texans know that.”

Roy explained the Second American preserves “the right balance between the people and the government.”

On July 6, 2014, Breitbart News pointed to Federal 46, wherein James Madison explained an armed citizenry provides an ultimate check on federal overreach.

Madison used Federal 46 to explain that an armed citizenry, together with “the existence of subordinate governments to which the people are attached,” provided the framework in which the people could rally to defend their lives and liberty. He observed that the people could band together in “militias”–officers being “appointed” by those local, “subordinate governments”–noting that their banding together would be meaningful because the people were armed.

He explained that that “ultimate authority…resides in the people alone.” All authority held by government is derivative power that flows from the people and rests in the people. It is a power the people control as long the people are armed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.