Donald Trump Endorses Florida Rep. Michael Waltz for Reelection

Former President Donald Trump endorsed current District 6 Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) on Sunday for reelection in 2022.

“Congressman Mike Waltz is a relentless fighter for the incredible people of Florida. As a former U.S. Army Green Beret, Mike is working hard in Congress to hold Joe Biden accountable for his colossal failure and deadly disaster in Afghanistan,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump went on to criticize current President Joe Biden for being “an incompetent leader,” and said Waltz would be sure to hold him accountable for letting the Taliban get away with billions of dollars worth of American military equipment.

“…Nor will he let anyone forget about our 13 Great Warriors whose lives were lost because of the Biden Administration’s incompetence,” Trump continued.

The 45th president also touted Waltz’s America First positions on China, the border, the Second Amendment, and “our brave Military and Vets” as reasons for his support.

“Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” he concluded.

Waltz, who represents part of the northeast Florida coast, including the Jacksonville suburbs and Daytona Beach, succeeded now Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) after being elected in 2018. He won again by a landslide in 2020 against Democrat candidate Clint Curtis.

Waltz has characterized himself as a staunch supporter of President Trump. He was one of the ten Florida Republican members of Congress who supported a lawsuit brought by Texas in the Supreme Court questioning the 2020 election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

So far, Waltz is running against Libertarian Joseph Hannoush, Democrat Richard Thripp, and non-party-affiliated candidate John G. Nolan.