The Chinese coronavirus has officially killed more Americans than the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, Axios reported on Monday.

According to the report, which cited Johns Hopkins University data, more than 676,000 have died of coronavirus in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention estimated that 675,000 people died of the flu during the 1918 pandemic, though record keeping was not as accurate back then, per the Associated Press.

Technically, the 1918 flu pandemic was a “proportionally bigger loss” given that the U.S. population was smaller than it is now, the report states. According to CNBC, the U.S. population in the 1920s was 103 million. At present, nearly 330 million live in the country.

“That means the 1918 flu killed about 1 in every 150 Americans,” CNBC noted.

Axios reported that more than 1 in 500 Americans has died of Chinese coronavirus, upon looking at the “latest available data.”

The milestone comes despite President Joe Biden’s campaign promises to be “better prepared, respond better and recover better” than before.

“The economy is sputtering, and parents are starting to worry that schools will close once again,” Breitbart News reported in early September. “Moreover, FDA officials are resigning in protest at the White House’s effort to impose booster shots that they say are not yet supported by scientific evidence — breaking a central Biden campaign promise to “follow the science.”

By the time former President Donald Trump left office, 400,000 had reportedly died of the Chinese coronavirus. At least 276,000 more people have died of the virus nine months into Biden’s presidency.