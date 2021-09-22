Masks are still required in many settings in the nation’s capital but not so much for Democrat lawmakers and officials who were massless at a recent social gathering in Washington, DC.

Politico’s Playbook reported Wednesday on the sighting:

SPOTTED at a happy hour hosted by New Dems for its comms director Natasha Dabrowski, who’s moving to the Biden administration, at Dacha Navy Yard on Tuesday evening: Reps. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.), Ron Kind (D-Wis.) and Ann McLane Kuster (D-N.H.), Helen Milby, Cindy Brown, JD Grom and Aaron Schmidt. (pic here)

The District of Columbia coronavirus online guidelines say, in part:

This guidance presents recommendations that the general public should follow for wearing face masks (or cloth face coverings) to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it also provides the rules that must be followed for masking indoors, even for fully vaccinated persons. This update is based on CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) mask guidance updates published on 7/27/21. The Delta variant currently poses a serious concern. It is much more contagious than the original strain of the COVID-19 virus and is spreading rapidly in the United States. The latest research shows that even fully vaccinated people can spread the Delta variant to others. The threat of the Delta variant makes it even more important for us all to do our part by following mask recommendations and getting vaccinated as soon as possible. Masks are a powerful tool for preventing the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Masks act as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and to other people when the person wearing the mask talks, coughs, sneezes, or raises their voice. This is called source control. Wearing masks is important to prevent asymptomatic spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The vaccination status of these Democrats is not known but the website says, “fully vaccinated people may also choose to wear a mask during outdoor activities if they are in an area with low vaccination rates and substantial to high COVID-19 rates.”

