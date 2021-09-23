Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) ripped Democrats over the border crisis and told them to go see the children in “Biden cages” in a speech in the Senate on September 22.

Senator Cruz lambasted Democrats who ignore the crisis taking place at the southern border after the party focused on migrant detention facilities for much of the Trump Presidency. As of late Democrats have strayed from the issue under Democrat leadership even though conditions are worsening according to Cruz.

“I’ll tell you I’ve been to the border. I’ve been to the Biden cages. For four years Democrats went on, and on, and on, the corrupt corporate media went on, and on, and on about kids in cages,” said Cruz. “You couldn’t turn on the evening news without hearing ‘kids in cages.’ What they didn’t tell you is that Barack Obama built those cages and today under Joe Biden the cages are bigger and they’re more full than they were before.”

“In the House of Representatives, Representative Ocasio-Cortez has a famous photo of her grasping her head by the kids in cages,” explained Cruz. “Well I’m going to give a simple challenge to Representative Ocasio-Cortez and for every Democrat in this body: go see the Biden cages with your own eyes.”

“I’ve seen them in the Donna tent facility with over 4,000 people, with little boys and little girls on top of each other. Just a couple of weeks ago when I was in the Rio Grande Valley the rate of COVID positivity in the Biden cages was over 22 percent,” Cruz continued. “And all of the Democrats who talked about this. If they don’t go, if they don’t denounce the Biden cages, then they’re telling you that they’re hypocrites, that they didn’t believe it when they said it, that they didn’t care about it when they said it, that it was all politics, it wasn’t about their kids.”

I saw this and thought it was @AOC at the border today bringing attention to the nearly 10k migrants detained under a bridge in their own excrement by Biden. Then I realized it’s from 2018 and she only does that when GOP holds the White House. pic.twitter.com/AOYSffX8AZ — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) September 16, 2021

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez advocated on behalf of then-candidate Joe Biden in a TV appearance on the view in April of 2020. “And it’s, you know, for a lot of communities, this is an issue of life and death. We have had kids in cages,” Ocasio-Cortez said. She went on to add, “I think it’s really important that we rally behind our Democratic nominee in November.”

Cruz then went on to slam President Biden and Vice President Harris for neglecting to go to the border themselves while 15,000 Haitians are currently living under a bridge in Del Rio:

Why does Joe Biden refuse to go to the Rio Grande Valley? Because if he goes the T.V. cameras will come with him. Why does Kamala Harris, who’s supposed to be the border czar, she’s supposed to be in charge of this – why won’t she go to the Rio Grande Valley? Because if she went, TV cameras would come and would show the Biden cages. And the Democrats are relying on the corrupt corporate media to suddenly say ‘nothing to see here.’ Fifteen thousand Haitians under a bridge in del Rio, ‘nothing to see here.’ Anyone want to know what Joe Biden’s favorite ice cream flavor is? That’s the news.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety and the National Guard to form a vehicle blockade at the border in south Texas on September 19 to combat the flow of mostly Haitian migrants.