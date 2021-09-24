Alleged Tennessee Kroger Gunman Identified as 29-Year-Old Uk Thang

The alleged gunman who shot and wounded numerous individuals inside a Collierville, Tennessee, Kroger grocery store on Thursday, killing one, has been identified as 29-year-old Uk Thang.

Breitbart News reported Thursday at least 13 people were shot in the attack, one of them fatally.

On Friday WREG noted the number of individuals shot had risen to 15, and all the remaining injured are “stable.”

The Daily Memphian explained that Thang is believed to have died inside the Kroger from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities have identified the shooter, who died of what is believed to have been a self-inflicted gunshot at the grocery on Byhalia Road in Collierville. https://t.co/fZ05NDUyD8 — The Daily Memphian (@dailymemphian) September 24, 2021

Kroger released a statement regarding the attack:

We are horrified and heartbroken over the senseless violence that occurred yesterday at the Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN, resulting in the death of one customer as well as the assailant and injuries to several other individuals, including 10 of our associates and five customers. In the hours since the shooting, we’re learning of truly heroic acts that included associates, customers and first responders selflessly helping to protect and save others. We will remain forever grateful to the first responders who so bravely responded to protect our associates and customers. The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to those impacted by this tragedy, including our associates, customers and first responders, and their families. The store will remain closed while law enforcement completes their investigation. We are continuing to provide our associates with pay as well as support through our Helping Hands fund. We’ve also initiated counseling services for our associates. Lastly, to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we continue to refer questions to the Collierville Police Department, but can confirm the identified suspect was a third-party vendor.

Ten of the individuals Thang allegedly shot were Kroger employees, five were store customers.

