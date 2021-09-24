At least thirteen people were shot, three of them fatally, Thursday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Thursday’s first shooting fatality occurred about 12:30 a.m. when a 22-year-old man was killed while sitting in a vehicle “in the 800 block of North Mayfield Avenue.” The man was shot multiple times and driven to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second fatal shooting of the day occurred around 5:20 p.m. “in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue.” A 29-year-old standing outside was approached by a second individual who pulled a gun and fired. The 29-year-old was shot in the chest and succumbed to his wounds.

There were over 1,892 shootings in Chicago January 1, 2021, through June 28, 2021, a 12 percent increase over the same time frame last year. https://t.co/zvEMSWQ39u — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 6, 2021

Thursday’s third fatality involved a 44-year-old man who was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:45 p.m. He was found “in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue,” transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Breitbart News notes two 15-year-old high school students were shot and fatally wounded in the city on Tuesday while another 15 people were shot Monday.

