WATCH LIVE: Pentagon Leaders Testify on Afghanistan Withdrawal

The Pentagon’s top leaders are testifying Tuesday on the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley, and U.S. Central Command commander Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie will testify in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee at 9:30 a.m. ET.

It will be the first time Pentagon leaders will testify publicly on the U.S.’s withdrawal from the country that saw a hastily-mounted non-combatant evacuation operation during which 13 American service members were killed by an ISIS suicide attacker.

In addition, the leaders will likely face questions on the U.S. military drone strike that killed 10 innocent Afghan civilians, but was aimed at preventing another attack against U.S. forces.