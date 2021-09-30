Far-left extremist Matthew Dowd launched his campaign for lieutenant governor of Texas by erasing 175,000 of his tweets.

Yep, the former ABC News analyst launched a state-wide campaign with a massive cover-up:

Left-wing media pundit Matthew Dowd announced on Wednesday that he is running as a Democrat to be the next Texas lieutenant governor. But before his announcement, it appears he deleted over 90 percent of his tweets. After declaring his candidacy, people noticed the number of tweets listed on his account dramatically decreased. Dowd, the Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat, often shares his anti-GOP opinions on Twitter. Back in May, Dowd had tweeted over 180,000 times but as of Wednesday, his account shows he has fewer than 5,000 tweets.

Obviously, these tweets are all easily retrievable, but what does it say about a wannabe politician when one of his first moves as a candidate is a desperate attempt to erase thousands and thousands of his public statements over the years?

Dowd, who is far from the brightest light in the harbor, has famously been forced to delete tweets in the past.

Back in February, after six people in Texas died, and countless were injured in a 133-car accident, Dowd made a joke of the accident to attack former President Trump. He later deleted the tweet.

*******

During Nancy Pelosi’s first hoax-impeachment of Donald Trump, Dowd lashed out at Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik with this sexist tweet: “Elise Stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need.” He later deleted the tweet.

Most damning for Dowd, though, is his hypocrisy. Three years ago today, Dowd wrote a column calling for white Christian males to stop running for office. And now Dowd, who identifies as a white Christian male, is running for office.

“Us white male Christians need to step back and give others room to lead,” the mewling, little, beta male gerbil wrote in 2018, adding:

We don’t need to be the majority of the people who hold political power. [L]eadership demands and practice a level of humility which demonstrates strength by stepping back from the center of the room and begin to give up our seats at the table.

For more than a decade, ABC News presented Dowd as a right-of-center analyst, and now Dowd’s running as a Democrat.

So, other than his selfish and grasping pursuit of fame, there is nothing about Matthew Dowd that is not phony, mercenary posing. He’s a total phony.

